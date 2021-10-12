Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,300 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -668.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $215.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.60 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

