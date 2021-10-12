Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 409 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,398,000 after buying an additional 681,085 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,435,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,391,000 after buying an additional 60,804 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,886,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,317,000 after buying an additional 461,104 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,660,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,554,000 after purchasing an additional 98,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,597,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,333,000 after purchasing an additional 487,194 shares in the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $309.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $326.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.25 and a 1 year high of $347.82.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total value of $1,182,174.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,393.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total value of $1,507,425.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,713,516.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 270,259 shares of company stock valued at $90,266,730. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.23.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.