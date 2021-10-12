Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 10.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 251.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,671 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3,571.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,420,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,544,000 after buying an additional 1,381,813 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,867,000 after buying an additional 327,909 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 221.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 430,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,907,000 after buying an additional 296,479 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter worth $6,559,000. 45.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, EVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $28.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 3.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $33.94.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $929.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is presently -657.89%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

