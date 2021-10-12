Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,751,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,409 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,239,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,180,000 after purchasing an additional 406,311 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 862,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,397,000 after buying an additional 355,189 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,326,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 841,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,671,000 after buying an additional 280,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WERN. Cowen upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $649.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.99 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 18.53%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

