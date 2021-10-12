Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 11,020 Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of ALX Oncology worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALXO. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,973,000 after purchasing an additional 145,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALXO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

In other ALX Oncology news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $1,242,146.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $4,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,913 shares of company stock valued at $8,976,509. Company insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

ALXO opened at $61.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.68. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.55 and a 1-year high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

