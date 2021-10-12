VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH) Insider Purchases £10,184 in Stock

VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH) insider Philip Scales bought 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 304 ($3.97) per share, with a total value of £10,184 ($13,305.46).

Shares of LON VNH opened at GBX 305 ($3.98) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 289.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 255.21. The firm has a market cap of £90.60 million and a PE ratio of 1.90. VietNam Holding Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 151 ($1.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 308 ($4.02).

VietNam Company Profile

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Vietnam Holding Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of large cap companies, with an emphasis on State Owned Enterprises that the Vietnamese government has identified for partial divestment and listing on the two domestic securities trading centers.

