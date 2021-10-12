VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH) Insider Purchases £10,184 in Stock

VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH) insider Philip Scales bought 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 304 ($3.97) per share, with a total value of £10,184 ($13,305.46).
Shares of LON VNH opened at GBX 305 ($3.98) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 289.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 255.21. The firm has a market cap of £90.60 million and a PE ratio of 1.90. VietNam Holding Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 151 ($1.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 308 ($4.02).
