Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.41

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.41 and traded as low as $21.66. Village Super Market shares last traded at $21.66, with a volume of 24,172 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Village Super Market from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average is $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLGEA. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Village Super Market by 127.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 149,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 83,636 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments acquired a new position in shares of Village Super Market during the first quarter worth $1,035,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Super Market during the first quarter worth $986,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 10.1% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 392,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,216,000 after purchasing an additional 35,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Village Super Market during the first quarter worth $585,000. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Village Super Market, Inc engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

