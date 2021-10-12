Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Receives $35.15 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.15.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPCE. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Friday, July 9th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. downgraded Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $120,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock worth $200,118,500. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPCE traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,363,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,280,371. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 0.34. Virgin Galactic has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

