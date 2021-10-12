Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is a vertically-integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia, is based in NEW YORK. “

SPCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 0.34. Virgin Galactic has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $62.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average of $28.92.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $120,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,677,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,259 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,775,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,420 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,506,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,727,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,919,000 after buying an additional 381,878 shares during the period. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

