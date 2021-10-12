VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $20.81, but opened at $19.84. VIZIO shares last traded at $19.70, with a volume of 996 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 1,743 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $35,034.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 9,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $177,036.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 824,987 shares of company stock worth $17,094,860.

Get VIZIO alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VZIO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VIZIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average is $22.57.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $401.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.02 million. VIZIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.