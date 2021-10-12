Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €69.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Monday, August 9th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vonovia presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €64.78 ($76.21).

VNA opened at €51.84 ($60.99) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €55.68 and a 200-day moving average of €55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.76. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 12-month high of €61.66 ($72.54). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.96.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

