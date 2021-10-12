Voss Capital LLC Buys 155,000 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Voss Capital LLC lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 163.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the quarter. Academy Sports and Outdoors comprises approximately 4.3% of Voss Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Voss Capital LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $10,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth about $10,216,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,893,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $617,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 355.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after buying an additional 274,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at $10,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.33. 3,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,132,350. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.31. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $47.65.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

In related news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $201,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $811,456,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,657,515 shares of company stock valued at $811,991,119 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

