Voss Capital LLC Sells 195,000 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Voss Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 53.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,000 shares during the period. Mr. Cooper Group accounts for about 2.3% of Voss Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Voss Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

COOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.41. 651,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,135. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $42.14. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.83.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $1,502,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,619.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $137,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,436 shares of company stock worth $2,051,996. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

