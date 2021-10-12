Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,159 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $13,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 227.1% during the first quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 37,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 25,690 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 18.2% during the first quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 92,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,685,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 186.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 321,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,323,000 after acquiring an additional 209,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 17.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.50.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $171.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $131.36 and a one year high of $194.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $12,971,175.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

