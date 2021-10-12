WABnetwork Hits One Day Volume of $8.00 (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 96.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. WABnetwork has a market capitalization of $191,321.38 and approximately $8.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WABnetwork coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, WABnetwork has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WABnetwork alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00043887 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.41 or 0.00215711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00093947 BTC.

WABnetwork Coin Profile

WABnetwork (CRYPTO:WAB) is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WABnetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WABnetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WABnetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.