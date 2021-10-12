Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, June 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Warburg Research downgraded shares of Wacker Chemie to a hold rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wacker Chemie currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.50.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

OTCMKTS WKCMF opened at $177.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.64. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of $96.55 and a 52 week high of $189.00.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.