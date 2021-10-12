Wambolt & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.9% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,671 shares of company stock valued at $12,623,562 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.71.

NYSE V traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $223.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,120,400. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $436.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.72.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.