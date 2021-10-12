Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Prologis by 7,381.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,186,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,509 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 638.1% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,384,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,714 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Prologis by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,803,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,147,000 after purchasing an additional 984,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.21. 2,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,545,807. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $139.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.28 and a 200 day moving average of $122.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $95.52 billion, a PE ratio of 61.99, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.69.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

