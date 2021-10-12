Wambolt & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,933 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,737,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,346,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,263,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,110,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $534,760,000 after acquiring an additional 259,430 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,032,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $525,810,000 after acquiring an additional 574,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,939,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $365,608,000 after acquiring an additional 94,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $306,628.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $319,566.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 96,488 shares of company stock worth $3,926,785 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $36.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,011. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.59. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

