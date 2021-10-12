Wambolt & Associates LLC Purchases 1,437 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 38,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,852. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $68.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.82.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

