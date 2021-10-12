Wambolt & Associates LLC Purchases 69 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 283.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,663,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,537,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,207 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19,666.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,699,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,320 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $178,476,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 132.5% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,817,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,886 shares during the last quarter.

RSP stock opened at $152.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.71. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $105.95 and a 52-week high of $157.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

