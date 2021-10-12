Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 25,399 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 833,548 shares.The stock last traded at $129.02 and had previously closed at $127.97.

Several analysts have commented on WCN shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.13.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.10 and a 200 day moving average of $122.46. The company has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.82, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 239.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 62.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

