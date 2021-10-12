Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (WBR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0276 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

WBR opened at C$6.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.75. Waterloo Brewing has a 12-month low of C$4.35 and a 12-month high of C$8.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.29. The firm has a market cap of C$241.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87.

Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$34.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Waterloo Brewing will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waterloo Brewing

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

