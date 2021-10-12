Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) Announces $1.95 Quarterly Dividend

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.95 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Watsco stock remained flat at $$277.90 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.33. Watsco has a 1-year low of $139.00 and a 1-year high of $242.80.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 6.19%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.