WBI Investments Inc. Invests $2.28 Million in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DG. FMR LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 31.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,313 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $1,029,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,967,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,959,000 after purchasing an additional 128,629 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,265,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,601,000 after purchasing an additional 43,926 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its position in Dollar General by 18.2% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 2,828,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,201,000 after purchasing an additional 435,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.14.

DG stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,239. The firm has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.79.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.