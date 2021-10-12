Wealthspire Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,346 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,362,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 178.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 15,453 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 179,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA opened at $73.83 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.26 and a 200 day moving average of $75.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.