Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 79.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,619 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 85,547 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $2,931,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $330,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 8.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,754,308 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $311,366,000 after purchasing an additional 432,065 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 4.7% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,367,057 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $182,191,000 after purchasing an additional 44,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.24.

Comcast stock opened at $52.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.03. The firm has a market cap of $239.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

