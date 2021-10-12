Wealthspire Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,409 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,831 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in The Boeing by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $1,709,000. Quilter Plc raised its position in The Boeing by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 17,483 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 65,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $16,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $226.45 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $252.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.30.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

