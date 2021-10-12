Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 35,798 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 68.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,798 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of MO opened at $46.71 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.51 and a 200 day moving average of $48.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.57%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.