Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 7,960 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,960 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock opened at $213.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.45. The company has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.29 and a 12 month high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 69.71%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.88.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

