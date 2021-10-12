WebDollar (WEBD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.38 Million

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 12th. WebDollar has a market cap of $5.38 million and $146,951.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WebDollar has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WebDollar coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.49 or 0.00121896 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About WebDollar

WebDollar is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 17,629,909,128 coins and its circulating supply is 13,681,960,871 coins. WebDollar’s official message board is medium.com/@webdollar . The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io . WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

