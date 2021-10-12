Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $333.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) will post sales of $333.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Weber’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $333.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $333.30 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Weber will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Weber.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $157.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $668.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.87 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of WEBR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.04. The stock had a trading volume of 291,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,851. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.09. Weber has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $20.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Weber stock. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

About Weber

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

