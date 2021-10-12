Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CEMEX (CX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CEMEX (NYSE: CX) in the last few weeks:

10/11/2021 – CEMEX was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.30 price target on the stock, down previously from $9.80.

10/11/2021 – CEMEX had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $11.00 to $10.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – CEMEX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

9/29/2021 – CEMEX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

9/14/2021 – CEMEX was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $11.20 price target on the stock.

8/13/2021 – CEMEX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

CEMEX stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,019,989. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.84.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 57.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 34.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 49.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX during the first quarter worth about $88,000. 37.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

