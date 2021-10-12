West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Hits New 52-Week High at $112.87

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$112.87 and last traded at C$111.49, with a volume of 89326 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$108.47.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$139.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TD Securities reaffirmed an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$140.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$170.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$160.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$145.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$97.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$89.47. The company has a market cap of C$12.07 billion and a PE ratio of 2.79.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$15.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$14.69 by C$0.45. The firm had revenue of C$4.64 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 13.8999997 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.71%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

