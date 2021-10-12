West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “West Japan Railway Company engages in the railway transportation business. Its operating segment consists of Transportation, Sales of Goods and Food Services, Real Estate and Other Businesses. Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail and wholesale shops. Real Estate segment sells and leases properties and manages shopping centers. Other Businesses segment includes hotels, travel agencies, advertising and construction. West Japan Railway Company is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

WJRYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upgraded West Japan Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded West Japan Railway from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

OTCMKTS:WJRYY opened at $49.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.41. West Japan Railway has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $63.98.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. West Japan Railway had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 17.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Japan Railway will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Japan Railway Company Profile

