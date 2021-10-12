Westchester Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 718,201 PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 718,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,027,000. PNM Resources makes up 0.8% of Westchester Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,157,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 450,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,947,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,045,000 after purchasing an additional 51,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,694,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,034,000 after purchasing an additional 145,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

PNM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,084. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.22 and a 52 week high of $50.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.18 and its 200-day moving average is $49.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $426.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.3275 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.46%.

Separately, Argus cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

