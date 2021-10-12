Westchester Capital Management LLC Has $201.01 Million Stock Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 760,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,906 shares during the quarter. Coherent makes up 4.7% of Westchester Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.10% of Coherent worth $201,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 160.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 1.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 1.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 0.9% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COHR. Susquehanna cut Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Coherent to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Coherent in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.17.

Shares of Coherent stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.00. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.49 and a beta of 1.59. Coherent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.06 and a 1-year high of $270.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $395.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.35 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 8.50%.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

