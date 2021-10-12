Westchester Capital Management LLC Invests $7.15 Million in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW)

Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 741,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned 8.72% of Arrowroot Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,931,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $482,000.

Shares of ARRW traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,285. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.67. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

