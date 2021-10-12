Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will announce earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.31. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year earnings of $8.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.49 to $8.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.19 to $9.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $506.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.79.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Steven J. Hilton purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,850. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 48,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.68. 10,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,362. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $114.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

