Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Short Interest Update

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,700 shares, an increase of 789.1% from the September 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:WSTRF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.29. 27,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.25 and a beta of 1.65. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Company Profile

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. is a Colorado based uranium and vanadium mining company. It engages in the exploration, development, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier on December 29, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

