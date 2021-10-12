Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Short Interest Update

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,700 shares, an increase of 789.1% from the September 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS:WSTRF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.29. 27,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.25 and a beta of 1.65. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17.
Western Uranium & Vanadium Company Profile
