Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Receives $56.90 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.90.
WPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,446,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,210,000 after purchasing an additional 185,826 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,580,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,551,000 after purchasing an additional 380,544 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,750,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707,871 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,146,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,313,000 after purchasing an additional 181,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,335,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,225,000 after purchasing an additional 55,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.
Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.
