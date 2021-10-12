Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Receives $56.90 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.90.

WPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,446,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,210,000 after purchasing an additional 185,826 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,580,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,551,000 after purchasing an additional 380,544 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,750,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707,871 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,146,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,313,000 after purchasing an additional 181,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,335,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,225,000 after purchasing an additional 55,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.42 and a 200-day moving average of $43.58. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $51.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.