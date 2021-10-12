Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.69.

WCP has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of TSE WCP traded down C$0.03 on Thursday, reaching C$7.50. 1,563,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,215,706. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of C$2.24 and a 12 month high of C$7.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.82. The company has a market cap of C$4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$658.39 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 0.9599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.44%.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,463,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,254,361.68. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 35,000 shares of company stock worth $193,450.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

