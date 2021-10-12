Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) CEO Sells $182,994.10 in Stock

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) CEO James W. Bernau sold 14,330 shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $182,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James W. Bernau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, James W. Bernau sold 448 shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $5,712.00.

Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.24. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,439. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average is $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.63 million, a PE ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.03. Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVVI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 109,459 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 27,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 25,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.

