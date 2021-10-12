Wit LLC Acquires 5,109 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Wit LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 54.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the quarter. Pinduoduo accounts for about 0.0% of Wit LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wit LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PDD. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 672.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PDD. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.27.

Shares of PDD stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $94.36. The stock had a trading volume of 109,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,764,105. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.59 and a 200 day moving average of $113.18. The stock has a market cap of $116.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.12 and a 12-month high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

