WOM Protocol (WOM) Trading 186.1% Higher This Week

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. During the last week, WOM Protocol has traded up 186.1% against the US dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000828 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $48.00 million and $11.41 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WOM Protocol alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00044374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.19 or 0.00221231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00094205 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOM Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOM Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.