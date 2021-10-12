Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $96.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.41% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham Hotels and Resorts provide hotel and resort chain. It operates primarily in Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Turkey, Germany, the UK, the Caribbean and Margarita Island in Venezuela. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts is headquartered in New Jersey, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $83.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.18. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.32 and a beta of 1.78. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $45.23 and a 12-month high of $84.43.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.93 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $28,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 116.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

