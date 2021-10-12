X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) Trading 0.1% Higher

X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.40 and last traded at $50.39. 3,792 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 67,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.31.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $305,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its holdings in shares of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 49,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 143,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co increased its holdings in shares of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 11,327,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,322,000 after buying an additional 2,827,000 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.