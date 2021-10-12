Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $41.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Xencor Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, asthma and allergic diseases, and cancer. Xencor Inc. is based in Monrovia, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Xencor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Xencor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.56.

Shares of XNCR opened at $37.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day moving average is $36.41. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 101.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $67.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.02 million. Analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 5.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Xencor by 22.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 131,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Xencor by 41.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Xencor by 7.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Xencor by 7.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 535,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,477,000 after acquiring an additional 35,436 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

