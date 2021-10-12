yAxis (YAXIS) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.66 Million

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. yAxis has a total market cap of $3.66 million and approximately $484,092.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, yAxis has traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar. One yAxis coin can currently be bought for $3.92 or 0.00006967 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00062566 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.48 or 0.00123395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00077106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,292.75 or 0.99969070 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,477.44 or 0.06175511 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

yAxis Coin Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . yAxis’ official message board is yaxis.ghost.io

Buying and Selling yAxis

