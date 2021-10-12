YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. decreased its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,300 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in YETI were worth $10,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in YETI by 2.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in YETI by 2.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in YETI by 5.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in YETI by 186.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YETI opened at $83.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.66 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $357.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, YETI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

In other YETI news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $305,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,908.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total transaction of $1,291,210.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,641 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

